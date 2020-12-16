LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Trading Down 4.9%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LPKFF)

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

