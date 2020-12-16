LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Shares Gap Down to $252.00

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $252.00, but opened at $244.00. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 3,526 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.54 million and a PE ratio of 14.82.

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

