Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.12.

LULU opened at $356.07 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.48.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

