Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 677,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,036,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

