MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.00

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 68230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,331. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

