Maecenas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $72.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 57.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Maecenas has a market cap of $92,475.07 and approximately $72.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00063680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00419922 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.