Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $14.25. Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 455,905 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £22.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.56.

In other Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) news, insider Nicholas Smith purchased 2,559,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £51,187.50 ($66,876.80). Also, insider Robert Lojszczyk purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,245.88). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,829,375 shares of company stock worth $7,938,750.

About Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L)

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.

