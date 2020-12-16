Magnolia Oil & Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,497 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,454% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,936. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

