Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

TSE MDI opened at C$7.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.26 and a 1 year high of C$8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$627.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.90.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

