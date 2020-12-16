Mark Cutifani Acquires 6 Shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani bought 6 shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,451 ($32.02) per share, with a total value of £147.06 ($192.13).

Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,448.50 ($31.99). 1,404,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,653. The stock has a market cap of £33.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,564.50 ($33.51). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,952.57.

Get Anglo American plc (AAL.L) alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

About Anglo American plc (AAL.L)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc (AAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc (AAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.