Maro Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $451,875.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00430589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00025757 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 916,307,959 coins and its circulating supply is 459,282,803 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

