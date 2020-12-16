Masari Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Masari has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $134,325.21 and approximately $24.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

