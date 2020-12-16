Master Contract Token Market Cap Reaches $252,852.75 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $252,852.75 and approximately $9,181.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $618.40 or 0.03002781 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00030459 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

