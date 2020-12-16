MASTERNET (MASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $546.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $6,714.45 and approximately $546.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

