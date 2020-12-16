Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $177,064.87 and approximately $1,723.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00146645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.00852455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00175975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00426315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085305 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.