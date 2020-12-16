MediBloc [ERC20] 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $124,850.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest, Coinrail, IDEX and Kryptono.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00064027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00426702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinsuper, Cashierest, IDEX, Coinrail, Kryptono, Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

