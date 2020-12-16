MediShares 1-Day Volume Tops $465,622.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $465,622.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

