MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX) Shares Up 9.5%

MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX) shot up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 551,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 168,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp., a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology that is used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

