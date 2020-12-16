Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.36 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.28.

CNC stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.