Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 334 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cigna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $205.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day moving average of $186.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

