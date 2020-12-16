Mercury Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $642,030.51 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00146146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.00862279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00171065 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00421286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00141586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00085029 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

