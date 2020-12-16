Metacoin (MTC) Achieves Market Cap of $114.80 Million

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Metacoin has a total market cap of $114.80 million and $50,542.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metacoin has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network.

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.