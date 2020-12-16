Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) received a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.20 ($10.82).

Get Metro AG (B4B3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €9.00 ($10.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 million and a PE ratio of -95.16. Metro AG has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a twelve month high of €13.70 ($16.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.90.

About Metro AG (B4B3.F)

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG (B4B3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG (B4B3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.