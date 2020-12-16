MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $2.21. MIND Technology shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 13,411 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.31% and a negative net margin of 63.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND Technology stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.81% of MIND Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

