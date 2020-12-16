MINDOL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,683.00 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $86.86 million and approximately $37,683.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00488956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.76 or 0.01610678 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,190,814 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

