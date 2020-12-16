MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Trading Down 6%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s share price dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 144,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 32,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

About MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.