Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $1.12 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $425,138.00 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00005256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,729,635 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

