Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million (MIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:MIAU) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for about $15.88 or 0.00077206 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $4,444.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00146512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.00848529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00183142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00424966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00142260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00085463 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 121,184 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

