Mirrored United States Oil Fund (MUSO) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,891.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:MUSO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded flat against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for $28.83 or 0.00140152 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $7,891.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00146512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.00848529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00183142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00424966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00142260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00085463 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 61,536 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.