Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.41. 210,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 254,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Ross W. Wileman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 17,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $204,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NYSE:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.