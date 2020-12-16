Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) were down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90.

About Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.