Mixin (XIN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $71.66 million and $1.12 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be bought for about $135.52 or 0.00658847 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,771 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

