Mizuho Cuts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $26.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.10.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $104,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,711 shares of company stock worth $9,879,349 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cytokinetics by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.