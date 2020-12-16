Mizuho Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $360.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $317.45 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $318.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $3,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 923,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,519,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock worth $34,908,893 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.