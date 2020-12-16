Mizuho Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $360.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.64.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $379.90 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $403.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.89 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,403 shares of company stock valued at $27,138,956. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 58.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 393.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in HubSpot by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

