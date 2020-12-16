Mizuho Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $130.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTC. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 152.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

