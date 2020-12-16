Mizuho Upgrades American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to “Buy”

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $81.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.