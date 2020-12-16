Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) (LON:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) (LON:MOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.25. Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 77,774,743 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.26.

About Mobile Streams Plc (MOS.L) (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

