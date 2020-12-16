Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $3,950,615.54 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $1,507,950.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $1,454,850.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,117,050.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,197 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $1,208,605.16.

On Monday, September 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,346,000.00.

Moderna stock traded down $10.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.03. 28,317,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,033,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4,059.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 53,379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

