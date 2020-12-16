Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,272,600.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $3,272,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,468,407.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,385,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $489,650.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $1,736,400.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $678,600.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,334,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,317,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 43.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Moderna by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,457,000 after acquiring an additional 416,540 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.