Monero Classic (XMC) One Day Volume Hits $41,933.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $41,933.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.00724928 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

