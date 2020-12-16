Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME) rose 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 400,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 530,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market cap of C$124.91 million and a P/E ratio of -29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Golden Highway project covering an area of 618 square kilometers located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 967 single and 326 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 61,760 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

