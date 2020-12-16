Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $95,614.51 and $68.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,647,564 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

