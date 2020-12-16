Morgan Stanley Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $13.50

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 695.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,564,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 1,368,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 97,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.