Morgan Stanley Increases Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $120.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $101.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $104.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.