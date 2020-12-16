Morgan Stanley Lowers Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Underweight

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.