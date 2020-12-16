Morpheus Labs 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 55% higher against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00063026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00409845 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

