MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

MOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

NYSEARCA MOR traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $28.47. 18,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,623. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 13.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.