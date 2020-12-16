MotaCoin (MOTA) One Day Volume Hits $4,522.00

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $189,511.92 and $4,522.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085033 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014999 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.

MotaCoin Coin Trading

MotaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.