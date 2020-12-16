MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSC opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. MTS Systems has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTSC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MTS Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

